The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its third list of 32 candidates for the November 28 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the party has announced 224 of the 230 candidates.

The third list includes two seats where candidates have been replaced. “Now only six seats are left for which the BJP has to declare candidates,” said state BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari. “These are Panna, Lakhnadoun, Seoni Malwa, Bhopal North, Mahidpur and Garoth.”

The party has fielded Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, from Indore-3 and former minister Rakesh Choudhary from Bhind, PTI reported. This is Vijayvargiya’s debut election.

Former Bhopal Mayor Krishna Gaur will contest from Govindpura in the city in place of former chief minister and her father-in-law Babu Lal Gaur, who had threatened to contest as an independent, The Indian Express reported.

Usha Thakur, who had wrested the Indore-3 seat from the Congress in 2013 Assembly polls, has been shifted to Mhow in Indore district. Kailash Vijayvargiya represents Mhow at present..

Ajit Borasi, the son of former Congress parliamentarian Premchand Guddu, has been fielded from Ghatiya in Ujjain district. Guddu joined the ruling party recently. In the first list, BJP had named Ashok Malviya from Ghatiya. At present, it is represented by the party’s Satish Malviya, who has been denied a ticket.

The BJP has fielded Antar Patel in place of his father Devisingh Patel from Rajpur in Barwani. Devisingh Patel died on Monday just a few days after he was announced as the candidate in the first list.

The party has renominated 11 legislators from the seats they won in 2013. In the second list, the party announced 17 candidates, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nephew Anoop Mishra.