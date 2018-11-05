The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released two lists of 26 candidates for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, ANI reported.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been nominated from Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow and his son Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya will contest from Indore 2. Lok Sabha MP Anoop Mishra will contest the polls from Bhitarwar, Pushpendra Pathak from Bijawar, and Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad.

Last week, the party had announced the names of 177 candidates in its first list.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination from Budhni constituency, ANI reported, and addressed a public rally there. The party has been in power in the state for 15 years.

The Congress has so far announced the names of 171 candidates for the elections to the 230 Assembly constituencies of the state, which will be held on November 28.