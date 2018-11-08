The Travancore Dewaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, sought an explanation from head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru on Thursday after state Bharatiya Janata Party President PS Sreedharan Pillai claimed earlier this week that Rajeevaru had consulted him during last month’s agitation against the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, PTI reported.

On Monday, a video emerged in which Pillai was heard saying that the party had orchestrated the protests. Pillai also said Rajeevaru had contacted him before declaring that he would shut the temple if customs were violated.

The board said Rajeevaru has been served a notice, adding that it was “just a formality”. “The TDB has full faith in the tantri [priest],” the board’s President A Padmakumar told PTI. “He has already rejected in public the BJP chief’s claim and explained his stand. We believe and respect his words.”

Padmakumar said the explanation was sought to clarify what had happened. “It is not for initiating any action against the head priest,” he added.

Protests broke out against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow menstruating women enter the temple after the shrine opened for a monthly ritual. Protestors stopped women from entering the temple and clashed with the police. The BJP and the state Congress have opposed the verdict.

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court said the demonstrations were unacceptable and were against the top court’s judgement. It also rejected a plea that wanted the Dewaswom Board to seek a review of the verdict.