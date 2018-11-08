The Election Commission of India on Thursday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s request to extend the last date for filing nomination papers for the Mizoram Assembly elections, The Indian Express reported.

The candidates have to file their nominations by Friday. The polls will be held on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11.

BJP state President JV Hluna, in a letter to the poll panel on Wednesday, had sought the extension, citing unrest in the state. The Election Commission, in response, told Hluna that his request “has not been acceded to on account of peace and normalcy in the state”.

Civil society organisations on Thursday called off protests against Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank, who they want to be removed for his alleged role in the transfer of Principal Home Secretary L Chuaungo. The Election Commission transferred Chuaungo after Shashank accused him and the state’s Congress government of interfering with the revision of the electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections on November 28.

The agitators have also objected to Shashank’s decision to make special arrangements for Bru refugees from Mizoram to vote at their camps in Tripura. They want the refugees to vote at their respective polling stations in Mizoram. Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday demanding that Shashank be fired.

A high-level delegation of the Election Commission led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will visit Aizawl on Friday to hold discussions on the matter.