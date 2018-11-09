The Kerala Police on Thursday filed a case against state Bharatiya Janata Party President PS Sreedharan Pillai for controversial remarks on the Sabarimala temple protests. In a video of the speech that emerged on Monday, Pillai purportedly claimed to have told the head priest at the Sabarimala temple that shutting the shrine if women were allowed into the premises would not invite contempt of court.

The Kasaba Police registered a non-bailable case against him for his closed-door address to party workers in Kozhikode on Sunday, Manorama Online reported. The case was filed on a complaint by Kozhikode-based journalist Shybin Nanminda the next day.

In the video, Pillai, a criminal lawyer and legal consultant, said Sabarimala’s chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru had contacted him before declaring that he would shut the temple if customs were violated. “I told him you are not alone,” Pillai had purportedly said. “This won’t be contempt of court. If there is contempt of court case registered, then it will be against us first. There will be tens of thousands of people with you.”

Pillai had also said that Sabarimala was a “golden opportunity” for the BJP. The party chief said protests from October 17 to October 22 were “somewhat planned and executed by the BJP”. He said the party’s state general secretaries were deputed to specific locations and “they successfully completed their mission”.

On Monday, the BJP leader defended his decision to advise Rajeevaru. “So what? I am a lawyer too, he had taken a legal opinion from me,” Pillai told ANI.

The chief priest, however, has denied having such a discussion with Pillai.

Protests broke out against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of menstruating age to enter the temple after the shrine opened for monthly rituals on October 17. Protestors stopped women from entering the temple and clashed with the police. The BJP and the state Congress have opposed the verdict.

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court said the demonstrations were unacceptable and went against the top court’s judgement. It also rejected a plea that wanted the Devaswom Board to seek a review of the verdict.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, on Thursday sought an explanation from the head priest on the matter.