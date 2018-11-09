The Delhi Police arrested 310 people on Diwali night on Wednesday for allegedly violating a Supreme Court order on bursting firecrackers within a certain time-frame, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. All those arrested were later granted bail, according to PTI. At least 562 cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with bursting of firecrackers.

The Supreme Court had instructed that only “green fireworks” be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. There were several violations of the top court’s order, with people bursting fireworks outside of the two-hour limit mandated by the court. The next morning, Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season, with pollution levels reaching “hazardous” in most parts of the city soon after midnight.

The court had asked the police to ensure that banned firecrackers were not sold. In case of a violation, the station house officer of the police station concerned would be held personally liable and it would amount to committing contempt of the court, the court had said.

Of the 562 cases registered, police said the 89 cases were registered in outer Delhi, followed by 58 in Rohini and 48 in South Delhi.

The Noida Police booked 47 people for bursting firecrackers on Diwali beyond the two-hour time limit, PTI reported quoting officials.

“Despite widespread publicity of the Supreme Court’s order by the district administration, some people were found violating the orders and a first information report has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code’s section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant),” City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said in a statement.

The maximum number of 19 FIRs was lodged at Sector 20 police station. Eleven cases were filed in Sector 24 and seven at Phase 2.

Heavy and medium goods vehicles restricted

The Delhi Traffic Police said heavy and medium goods vehicles, except those carrying essential goods, will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 11 pm on November 8. Police personnel will be deployed at border points to check the entry of such vehicles.

The Air Quality Index in several locations across Delhi deteriorated further on Friday. Anand Vihar recorded 585 on the index, while the area around US Embassy recorded 467 and RK Puram at 343 – all under “hazardous” category, according to aqicn.org.

As of 8 am on Friday, the overall AQI for Delhi was 426, which is under the “severe” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels were also in the severe category.