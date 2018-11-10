A look at the headlines right now:

Sri Lankan president dissolves Parliament, snap elections to be held in January: Sirisena signed an official notification dismissing the 225-member Assembly, a minister said.

Maharashtra government sets up panel to investigate tigress Avni’s killing: The committee will examine whether all norms and directives were followed when Avni was killed.

Prohibitory orders imposed in some districts ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations: Section 144 will be imposed in Kodagu, Hubbali, Dharwad and Srirangapatna over the weekend. Congress promises farm loan waiver, jobs and liquor ban in poll-bound Chhattisgarh: The party has promised a ‘universal health care’ scheme and Rs 1 crore each to panchayats affected by Naxalism.

NRC standard operating procedure mandates all applicants to undergo biometric enrolment: A document on the standard operating procedure for disposing of claims and objections was released on Friday, more than a month after the filing process began. Centre has not sought Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI, clarifies senior finance ministry official: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg claimed a report saying they had asked the central bank for the sum was ‘misinformed speculation’. BJP ally in Bihar, Upendra Kushwaha, says his party has grown, demands more than 3 seats in 2019 polls: Kushwaha said anyone could become the chief minister of Bihar after the 2020 Assemble elections. Madras High Court directs police not to arrest ‘Sarkar’ director till November 27: AR Murugadoss had filed an anticipatory bail application earlier in the day. Delhi’s air quality level remains ‘severe’ despite improvement:Authorities said low surface wind speed had slowed down the recovery process. At least 17 killed as suicide bombers attack hotel in Somalia: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

