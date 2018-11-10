Several groups staged protests in Karnataka’s Madikeri on Saturday against Tipu Jayanti celebrations sponsored by the state government, reported ANI. The Kodagu district administration stepped up security in Madikeri after the groups, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal and Kodava organisations, called for a strike on Saturday.

Groups protesting against the celebrations offered prayers at the Sri Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri, following which they will begin a procession to mark their protest. A few protestors were detained in Madikeri. BJP workers raised slogans at the office of the deputy commissioner of Kodagu district.

More than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in Kodagu district and over 50 checkpoints have been set up in view of the protests, reported Firstpost.

“We have taken all precautionary measures,” said Deputy Commissioner of Coorg PI Srividya. “If somebody violates law [and] order the police will take strict action,” ANI quoted her as saying.

In Hubballi, police detained BJP workers, led by BJP parliamentarian Prahlad Joshi, heading towards Mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against the celebration, ANI reported.

Security arrangements were made in Chitradurga district and coastal regions where protests may break out.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code were imposed in Kodagu district on Friday. The orders will remain in force from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Sunday. The orders will be in place Hubbali and Dharwad cities from 6 am on Saturday to 7 am on Sunday. In Srirangapatna, the restrictions will be in force from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Sunday.

BJP’s District Secretary Sajjal Krishnan told ANI that the government was wasting money on Tipu Jayanti celebrations. “Tipu is not a warrior, he killed so many Hindus [and] attacked temples,” he said. “Why are they glorifying a man like him? This is only vote bank politics. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations.”

The BJP is opposed to celebrating the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, with state president BS Yeddyurappa saying the government’s intention is to appease Muslims. The state BJP unit had urged the coalition government to cancel its decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, calling Tipu Sultan a “religious bigot”, PTI reported.

“While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function,” BJP Karnataka tweeted. “Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this government.”

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will not participate in the celebrations as doctors have reportedly advised him to rest for three days. “Tipu’s progressive measures in administration, his quest for innovation are commendable,” Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

Minister for Medical Education DK Shivakumar arrived at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to take part in the celebrations amid protests, ANI reported.

Around 500 police personnel have been deployed around Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and over 15,000 police personnel will be posted across the city, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, according to PTI.

Tipu Jayanti was first celebrated in 2014, when the Congress was in power. It has been marked by protests every year since then. In 2015, Hindutva outfits clashed with Muslim groups that took out a rally in Kodagu district’s Madikeri town, according to The Indian Express. Two people died in the clashes.

Tipu Sultan ruled Mysuru in the 18th century. Hindutva groups have called Tipu Sultan the “butcher of Hindus” while Mangalorean Christians have accused the government of whitewashing documented evidence that the Muslim ruler forcibly converted their ancestors to Islam and killed scores for resisting.