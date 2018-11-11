A look at the headlines right now:

BSF jawan killed in suspected Maoist blast in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, one insurgent killed in encounter in Bijapur: Search operations are under way in both locations. On Armistice Day centenary, PM Narendra Modi remembers Indian soldiers who fought in World War I: Australia and New Zealand held events to commemorate the day when the war ended. Several countries will hold similar events.

Air quality in Delhi worsens to ‘severe’ once again after marginal improvement on Saturday: At 11 am, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 421. Opposition parties will meet on November 22 to discuss alliance, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The meeting will help the parties come up with ways to build an organisational structure for the alliance, said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister. NIA to probe three Kashmiri students arrested in Punjab for alleged links with militant outfit: The students are alleged to have links with Kashmir-based outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which is affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. At least 25 dead as wildfires continue to blaze across California: While 23 deaths were reported from North California, two bodies were found in Malibu in the southern part of the state.

Indonesia calls off search for Lion Air crash victims, will keep looking for second black box: The rescue team has retrieved 196 body bags containing human remains and 77 victims have been identified after forensic examinations so far. Soldier killed, two BSF jawans injured in separate incidents near Line of Control in Rajouri: The soldier was killed in the second sniper attack along the Line of Control in as many days. Kerala BJP chief denies he spoke to Sabarimala head priest about shutting temple: Backtracking on his remarks, PS Sreedharan Pillai said someone in the priest’s family, and not the priest himself, had called him to discuss the matter.

BJP should change names of its Muslim leaders before renaming places, says UP minister: Om Prakash Rajbhar said renaming of cities was an attempt to divert the attention of marginalised groups from real problems.