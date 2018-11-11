The big news: BSF jawan killed in blast in Chhattisgarh a day before polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi paid tributes to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I on Armistice Day, and air quality in Delhi worsened to ‘severe’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BSF jawan killed in suspected Maoist blast in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, one insurgent killed in encounter in Bijapur: Search operations are under way in both locations.
- On Armistice Day centenary, PM Narendra Modi remembers Indian soldiers who fought in World War I: Australia and New Zealand held events to commemorate the day when the war ended. Several countries will hold similar events.
- Air quality in Delhi worsens to ‘severe’ once again after marginal improvement on Saturday: At 11 am, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 421.
- Opposition parties will meet on November 22 to discuss alliance, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The meeting will help the parties come up with ways to build an organisational structure for the alliance, said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister.
- NIA to probe three Kashmiri students arrested in Punjab for alleged links with militant outfit: The students are alleged to have links with Kashmir-based outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which is affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed.
- At least 25 dead as wildfires continue to blaze across California: While 23 deaths were reported from North California, two bodies were found in Malibu in the southern part of the state.
- Indonesia calls off search for Lion Air crash victims, will keep looking for second black box: The rescue team has retrieved 196 body bags containing human remains and 77 victims have been identified after forensic examinations so far.
- Soldier killed, two BSF jawans injured in separate incidents near Line of Control in Rajouri: The soldier was killed in the second sniper attack along the Line of Control in as many days.
- Kerala BJP chief denies he spoke to Sabarimala head priest about shutting temple: Backtracking on his remarks, PS Sreedharan Pillai said someone in the priest’s family, and not the priest himself, had called him to discuss the matter.
- BJP should change names of its Muslim leaders before renaming places, says UP minister: Om Prakash Rajbhar said renaming of cities was an attempt to divert the attention of marginalised groups from real problems.