A look at the headlines right now:

Nearly 1 lakh security personnel deployed ahead of polling day in Chhattisgarh: A BSF sub-inspector was killed in a suspected Maoist blast in Kanker district. Karnataka Police arrest mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, his aide in bribery case: Reddy has been sent to judicial custody till November 24. Leaders from 70 countries mark centenary of Armistice that ended World War I in Paris: PM Narendra Modi remembered Indian soldiers who fought in the war. Poll panel warns candidates of being in contempt of court for not making criminal records public: The Election Commission had directed candidates and political parties to put out advertisements about existing criminal records. Our neighbourhood’s pace of modernisation is a concern, says Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: The Air Chief Marshal said India is prepared to handle any threat. BJP rebukes Congress for promise to ban RSS branches from operating in government buildings in Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s social media head Priti Gandhi asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party’s stance on the matter. Militant killed in Handwara shootout, say Jammu and Kashmir police: The militant has not been identified yet. Cyclonic storm Gaja over Bay of Bengal likely to become severe by early Monday, says weather bureau: The storm is likely to cause heavy rain at some places over the Andaman Islands on Sunday. At least 61 killed in clashes in Yemen’s Hodeida over last 24 hours, says report: The wounded are being treated at local hospitals in Sanaa and Ibb and other places. Opposition parties will meet on November 22 to discuss alliance, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The meeting will help the parties come up with ways to build an organisational structure for the alliance, said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister.