The big news: Security heightened ahead of polls in Chhattisgarh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka Police arrested ex-minister Janardhan Reddy, and leaders from 70 countries marked the centenary of the Versailles Treaty in Paris.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nearly 1 lakh security personnel deployed ahead of polling day in Chhattisgarh: A BSF sub-inspector was killed in a suspected Maoist blast in Kanker district.
- Karnataka Police arrest mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, his aide in bribery case: Reddy has been sent to judicial custody till November 24.
- Leaders from 70 countries mark centenary of Armistice that ended World War I in Paris: PM Narendra Modi remembered Indian soldiers who fought in the war.
- Poll panel warns candidates of being in contempt of court for not making criminal records public: The Election Commission had directed candidates and political parties to put out advertisements about existing criminal records.
- Our neighbourhood’s pace of modernisation is a concern, says Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: The Air Chief Marshal said India is prepared to handle any threat.
- BJP rebukes Congress for promise to ban RSS branches from operating in government buildings in Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s social media head Priti Gandhi asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party’s stance on the matter.
- Militant killed in Handwara shootout, say Jammu and Kashmir police: The militant has not been identified yet.
- Cyclonic storm Gaja over Bay of Bengal likely to become severe by early Monday, says weather bureau: The storm is likely to cause heavy rain at some places over the Andaman Islands on Sunday.
- At least 61 killed in clashes in Yemen’s Hodeida over last 24 hours, says report: The wounded are being treated at local hospitals in Sanaa and Ibb and other places.
- Opposition parties will meet on November 22 to discuss alliance, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The meeting will help the parties come up with ways to build an organisational structure for the alliance, said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister.