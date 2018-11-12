The rupee fell 37 paise against the dollar in early trade on Monday as increasing prices of crude oil raised demand for the American currency. The share indices reversed their early gains and were marginally lower after an hour of trade.

At 10.20 am, the BSE Sensex was 41.81 points down at 35,116.74, while the Nifty 50 was 11.50 points lower, at 10,573.70. Earlier, the Nifty 50 had crossed the 10,600 mark and the Sensex had gained over 155 points, ahead of the release of inflation and industrial production data later in the day.

The rupee was at 72.86 against the dollar at 10.20 am, against 72.49 at close on Friday.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services and Coal India, while the stocks that lost the most were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corporation of India and Vedanta.

On the Nifty 50, the top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Titan, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank, and the top losers were Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco Industries.