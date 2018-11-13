The big news: Four dozen pleas against Sabarimala verdict in SC today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Comic writer and Marvel legend Stan Lee died at 95, and the Centre submitted an affidavit on the Rafale deal in the Supreme Court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict today: A five-judge bench will hear a batch of 48 petitions at 3 pm.
- Comic writer and Marvel legend Stan Lee dead at 95: Lee made cameo appearances in almost every Marvel movie.
- Centre submits affidavit in Supreme Court on Rafale deal, says aircraft procured as per rules: The court will hear the matter on November 14.
- Retail inflation eased to 3.31% in October, industrial output rose by 4.5% in September: Consumer Food Price Inflation was negative in both rural and urban areas, at -0.57% and -1.15% in October.
- Delhi air quality turns severe again, likely to improve on Tuesday: At least 19 areas in Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while 17 localities were under the ‘poor’ category.
- Twitter warns Pakistan journalist Taha Siddiqui, activist Gul Bukhari for objectionable content: Siddiqui said Twitter was trying to silence him.
- UIDAI says it is not possible to match fingerprints of an unidentified body with Aadhaar biometrics: The High Court asked UIDAI and NCRB to file its responses and listed the matter for hearing on February 5.
- Delhi High Court gives DU eight more days to verify DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s degree: The court had earlier given the university until November 12 to carry out the verification of what Baisoya’s opponents have called a fake degree.
- Oil prices rise 1.5% after Saudi Arabia announces supply cut in December: Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih downplayed a report that said a Saudi think-tank has been analysing the possible consequences of the OPEC’s break-up.
- MJ Akbar’s ex-colleague says his reputation has been destroyed by Priya Ramani’s allegations: Joyeeta Basu told the court on Monday that Ramani posted all her tweets ‘intentionally with a purpose to harm’ Akbar’s ‘reputation and goodwill’.