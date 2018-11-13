A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict today: A five-judge bench will hear a batch of 48 petitions at 3 pm. Comic writer and Marvel legend Stan Lee dead at 95: Lee made cameo appearances in almost every Marvel movie. Centre submits affidavit in Supreme Court on Rafale deal, says aircraft procured as per rules: The court will hear the matter on November 14. Retail inflation eased to 3.31% in October, industrial output rose by 4.5% in September: Consumer Food Price Inflation was negative in both rural and urban areas, at -0.57% and -1.15% in October.

Delhi air quality turns severe again, likely to improve on Tuesday: At least 19 areas in Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while 17 localities were under the ‘poor’ category.

Twitter warns Pakistan journalist Taha Siddiqui, activist Gul Bukhari for objectionable content: Siddiqui said Twitter was trying to silence him. UIDAI says it is not possible to match fingerprints of an unidentified body with Aadhaar biometrics: The High Court asked UIDAI and NCRB to file its responses and listed the matter for hearing on February 5. Delhi High Court gives DU eight more days to verify DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s degree: The court had earlier given the university until November 12 to carry out the verification of what Baisoya’s opponents have called a fake degree. Oil prices rise 1.5% after Saudi Arabia announces supply cut in December: Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih downplayed a report that said a Saudi think-tank has been analysing the possible consequences of the OPEC’s break-up.

MJ Akbar’s ex-colleague says his reputation has been destroyed by Priya Ramani’s allegations: Joyeeta Basu told the court on Monday that Ramani posted all her tweets ‘intentionally with a purpose to harm’ Akbar’s ‘reputation and goodwill’.