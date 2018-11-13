A three-year-old girl who was found dead in Guga Colony in Gurugram’s Sector 66 on Monday morning was allegedly tortured and raped before being killed, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, quoting the police.

The police have identified the suspect behind the crime as 20-year-old migrant labourer Sunil Kumar, a resident of Naugaon village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. He came to the city last week to visit his mother and two sisters. Kumar, who is now missing, allegedly lured away the girl from outside her home by promising to buy her a chocolate.

“The forensic team has collected samples from the spot,” The Times of India quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Shakuntala Yadav as saying. Four teams – two each from the police station and the crime branch – have been formed to track down the accused.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shamser Singh said the police have questioned Kumar’s family members and recorded their statement.

Dr Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert with Civil Hospital who conducted the autopsy, said a 10-cm-long wooden stick was found inserted in the girl’s private parts and she suffered multiple injuries all over her body. “Her death was caused by the head injury and excessive internal bleeding,” said Dr Mathur. “She was hit with a heavy object on her head due to which the skull sustained a deep depressed fracture. Multiple bruises were found on the victim’s shoulders, waist, chest and back, suggesting she was tortured.”