News network CNN on Tuesday said it has filed a lawsuit against United States President Donald Trump and several of his aides for suspending its chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s access to the president’s residence. The lawsuit sought the immediate restoration of Acosta’s access, CNN said.

The suit was filed in the US District Court in Washington DC on Tuesday. It alleges that Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban. The First Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits the federal government from making laws abridging the freedom of the press. The Fifth Amendment protects individuals from being compelled to be witnesses against themselves in criminal cases.

CNN said the suit had six defendants – Trump, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine, Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy, and a Secret Service officer who confiscated Acosta’s pass.

On November 7, the White House revoked the press pass issued to Acosta “until further notice”. The incident followed an interaction between Trump and Acosta, where Trump called the reporter a “rude and terrible person” after he asked him several questions during a post midterm election press conference.

CNN said in a statement that Acosta has the network’s full support. The channel said the revocation “was done in retaliation for his [Acosta] challenging questions”. But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claimed that the reporter had “placed his hands” on an intern who had attempted to take the microphone away from him. Acosta called the claim a “lie”.