The Cine & TV Artists Association on Tuesday said it has expelled Bollywood actor Alok Nath, a month after writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused him of rape. Nanda accused Nath of raping her in her home nearly two decades ago, after he was expelled from 1990s’ television show Tara for harassing its lead actress.

“In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Executive Committee of CINTAA has decided to expel him from the association,” the organisation said on Twitter.

But Nath told PTI that he is yet to receive any official communication on the matter from CINTAA.

On October 17, Nanda filed a police complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station against Nath. In her complaint, Nanda mentioned the details of the incident. The police reportedly assured her that a first information report will be filed after a thorough investigation.

On October 15, Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda for accusing him of rape and sought a written apology. The actor has also sought compensation of Re 1.

Apart from Nanda, actor Sandhya Mridul had also accused Nath of sexually harassing her at a shoot several years ago. In another Facebook post, actor Deepika Amin claimed that Nath harassed her during a shoot for a telefilm several years ago.

Last month, dozens of women, including journalists, took to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced. Other Bollywood personalities accused of harassment include directors Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan.