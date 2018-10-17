Writer, director and producer Vinta Nanda on Wednesday filed a police complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station against Bollywood actor Alok Nath, reported ANI. Nanda has accused Nath of raping her in her home nearly two decades ago, not long after he was sacked from the popular 1990s’ television show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress.

In her complaint, Nanda has mentioned the details of the incident and the police have assured her that a first information report will be filed after a thorough investigation, reported India Today. “Oshiwara police have accepted my complaint, now the due process has to be followed,” Nanda told ANI.

On Monday, Nath filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda for accusing him of rape and sought a written apology. The actor has also sought compensation of Re 1. “The defamation notice was served to me post office hours last [Tuesday] night and my lawyers have worked overnight,” said Nanda. “Right now they are in Dindoshi Court and are responding to it.”

Prior to that, Nath had filed a criminal defamation complaint at the Amboli police station through his wife. Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi had said that the defamation complaint was registered because Nanda, without any justified reason, tried to “defame the reputation of the family, and especially that of Nath as well as his wife”.

Two days after Nanda spoke out about being raped, actor Sandhya Mridul also claimed Nath had sexually harassed her years ago. In another Facebook post, actor Deepika Amin claimed that Nath harassed her during a shoot for a telefilm several years ago.

Oshiwara police have accepted my complaint, now the due process has to be followed. The defamation notice was served to me post office hours last night and my lawyers have worked over night. Right now they are in Dindoshi Court and are responding to it: Vinta Nanda #Metoo pic.twitter.com/saWFLaW5Zt — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

Since October 5, dozens of women, including journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced.

It began with actor Tanushree Dutta alleging that colleague Nana Patekar had intimidated and harassed her on the sets of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She was sent two legal notices. While one was from Patekar, the other was from director Vivek Agnihotri, who allegedly asked her to take off her clothes and dance to give co-star Irrfan Khan his cues on the sets of Chocolate (2005).

Other Bollywood personalities accused of harassment include directors Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan. Anirban Blah, founder of talent agency KWAN Entertainment and who has managed actors like Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the past, stepped down following allegations of sexual harassment against him. Yash Raj Films sacked Ashish Patil, a top executive at the company, with immediate effect.