The Delhi Police have arrested three people for allegedly murdering a 53-year-old fashion designer and her domestic worker at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday night, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The woman has been identified as Mala Lakhani, 53, and the help as 50-year-old Bahadur and the three accused as Rahul, Rehmat and Bashir,” the police said. Lakhani used to run a boutique. Rahul worked as a tailor at her workshop, which was run out of the farmhouse.

Rehmat and Bashir were visiting Rahul at the workshop, when – around 10 pm – he allegedly got into an argument with Lakhani over unpaid dues, the police said. They stabbed her and attacked Bahadur when he tried to assist her. They reportedly fled in Lakhani’s car. Some other reports, however, said robbery was the motive behind the murders.

The three surrendered at the Vasant Kunj station in the early hours of Thursday and confessed to their crimes, the police said. The bodies of Lakhani and Bahadur have been sent for autopsy.