Afghan government officials said on Thursday that the Taliban killed 30 policemen in an attack in Farah province late on Wednesday, AP reported. Provincial council member Dadullah Qani said the Taliban attacked the police outpost in the Khaki Safed district on Wednesday night, and the assault continued for four hours.

Lawmaker Samiullah Samim said in Kabul that Farah District Police Commander Abdul Jabhar was among those killed in the attack.

ToloNews reported that local officials in Farah province said the Taliban captured three checkposts in Shewan, Garani and Aab Khormay areas of Bala Blook district. Security forces also confirmed casualties, but did not assign a number.

Mohibullah, a spokesperson for Jabhar added that there were clashes in Peshtkoh district overnight, in which both Taliban militants and security force personnel were killed.

Meanwhile, at least nine Afghan Army soldiers and five Taliban militants were killed during clashes in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak province on Wednesday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Hekmat Durani, the spokesperson for the provincial governor, said that Taliban insurgents stormed a security post in Mangali area of the district and temporarily captured it, but were repelled.

