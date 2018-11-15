The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Gaja had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu by Thursday night. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said the storm is likely to make landfall between 8 pm and 11 pm in Nagapattinam.

The weather department said wind speed of 80 to 90 km per hour is expected. At 5 pm, the cyclone was 160 km East North East of Nagapattinam. The department forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram districts.

The Tamil Nadu government said 1,313 people have been relocated to relief camps in Nagapattinam and an evacuation operation is under way to take people in low-lying areas to higher ground before the storm, PTI reported.

The government has announced helpline numbers - 1070 (state-level) and 1077 (districts) - for those who may need assistance during the storm.

Let us take this message to each person in coastal districts particularly #Nagapattinam where landfall is most likely on late evening or night of 15th November to #Prepare4Gaja #ShareIfUCare #GajaCyclone #GajaCycloneUpdate pic.twitter.com/p3ff3OJMtC — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the Southern Railways announced the cancellation of four trains, including three from Chennai to Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, and the diversion of four express trains.

The state government has kept 30,500 rescue personnel on standby, while district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have asked schools and colleges not to open. The government has deployed around 15 disaster response teams. Schools in Puducherry and Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu have declared Friday a holiday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts for the next 24 hours.