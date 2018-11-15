The Pune Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against five activists who were arrested in June for alleged Maoist links in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, ANI reported. Activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale and Mahesh Raut, Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling and professor Shoma Sen were named in the chargesheet.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and the case investigating officer Shivaji Pawar filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in the court of Additional Sessions Judge KD Vadane, The Indian Express reported.

On October 28, the Supreme Court had stayed a Bombay High Court order declining an extension to the Maharashtra Police to file its chargesheet against five activists it had arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

In June, the police had claimed that the five are “top urban Maoist operatives”. They were arrested over a month after raids at their homes and offices in connection with an event to commemorate the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on December 31 and the caste-related violence that broke out at the site and near Pune in Maharashtra on January 1.

The police had earlier claimed the activists were involved in the Elgar Parishad in Pune that was followed by the caste-related violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1. The police alleged that the five had helped to transfer funds from the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) to the Elgaar Parishad and charged them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On January 8, Pune resident lodged a first information report that named Harshali Potdar and Dhawale of Dalit rights organisation Republican Panthers, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Deepak Dhengle of the Pune-based Kabir Kala Manch. The FIR had claimed that those named were following the Communist Party of India (Maoist) agenda to “mislead the Dalits and spread thoughts of violence” in their minds.

On August 28, the police conducted raids at the houses of five prominent activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha on similar allegations.