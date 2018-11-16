The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked five persons for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against Chief Minister Adityanath and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, PTI reported. Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh on Friday said the five have been charged under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The First Information Report against the accused – Rana Sultan Javed, Zeeshan, Haroon Khan, Shafiq and King Khan – was registered on Thursday in Bahraich. The five had allegedly posted the comments on Wednesday, after which local residents held a protest and demanded that police register a complaint.

On September 10, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested a man in Gautam Buddh Nagar district for making derogatory comments about Adityanath and threatening to kill a Hindu Yuva Vahini official. Last month, the Assam Police had arrested a teacher in Goalpara district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.