A prosecution witness on Friday identified Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, News18 reported. The Patiala House Court was hearing Cham Kaur’s statement when she identified Kumar as the one who allegedly instigated a mob in Delhi to kill Sikhs.

Kaur told the court that she had seen Kumar addressing a crowd on November 1, 1984, telling them to kill Sikhs as “they had killed our mother”. Kaur’s son and father were thrown down from the roof the next day and they died, she claimed, as she identified Kumar, who was present in the court.

The case will next be heard on December 20.

On Wednesday, the court found Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality in a murder case in connection with the riots. The Delhi High Court in February had upheld a 2016 trial court order granting Kumar anticipatory bail in two cases related to the riots. Kumar was accused of killing two Sikhs – Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh – in Delhi’s Janakpuri area during the riots.

