The Sabarimala Karma Samiti called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala on Saturday following the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala who attempted to enter the temple, the Hindustan Times reported. The Sabarimala Karma Samiti is an umbrella organisation of outfits opposed to the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages entry to the temple.

Prior to the verdict, women over the age of 10 and under the age of 50 were prohibited from entering the temple.

Sasikala, believed to be over the age of 50, was arrested at around 1.30 am after being detained for around five hours at Marakkootam, Manorama Online reported. Sasikala was arrested after she defied prohibitory orders and started her approach to Sabarimala against police advice.

The police escorted her to Pampa in a forest department ambulance from where she was taken to Ranni in a police bus, Mathrubhumi reported. “I came to Sabarimala for pilgrimage but the police did not let me complete it,” said Sasikala. “The police did not inform fellow pilgrims about my arrest.”

“She was arrested as she was on the way to the hill shrine carrying the customary ‘irumudikkettu’ [sacred offerings to Lord Ayyappa] to offer prayers,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad state president SJR Kumar told PTI. “Some other activists have been taken into preventive custody.”

These include Bharatiya Janata Party leader P Sudhir and Achara Samrakshana Samithi state convenor Prithvipal from Pamba.

The temple opened for devotees on Friday evening for an annual pilgrimage season amid tight security. The shrine will remain open till December 27 for Mandalapooja, and then between December 30 and January 20 for another festival.

Police on Friday night booked more than 500 people for protesting against women’s rights activist Trupti Desai at the Cochin International Airport. Desai and six colleagues had reached the airport early on Friday to visit Sabarimala. Protestors had stopped them from leaving the airport.

Shutdown across state

The 12-hour shutdown began at 6 am and has the support of the BJP. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation halted its bus services in the state although private vehicles continue to ply in many parts. Road blockades by Hindtuva outfits were also reported at several places in capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The shutdown is expected to affect pilgrims although they have been exempted. Kumar claimed essential services and vehicles of Ayyappa devotees will not be affected.