Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai reached the Cochin International Airport in Kerala at 4.40 am on Friday morning to visit the Sabarimala temple, but was blocked by protestors at the domestic terminal, PTI reported. Six women who have accompanied Desai from Pune were also not allowed to exit the airport.

Earlier this week, Desai said she would try to enter the temple with her colleagues during the weekend. The announcement came days after the Supreme Court refused to stay its September 28 order allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. Before the ruling , women of menstruating age were not permitted to enter the temple.

The shrine is set to reopen for the Mandala pooja Mahotsavam on Friday evening and will close on December 27. Women have so far been prevented from entering the temple on the two occasions it has opened to devotees since the top court’s order.

Kerala: Protesters gather outside Cochin International Airport. Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, has arrived at the airport from Pune. She had written to Kerala CM seeking security for her visit to #SabrimalaTemple on 17 November. pic.twitter.com/QbzdSZeyKa — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Protestors claimed Desai and her team were trying to violate the temple’s centuries-old customs. “She [Desai] came here not for darshan but for disturbing a peaceful Sabarimala pilgrim season beginning Saturday,” a protestor was quoted as saying. Several police personnel have been deployed to control the situation.

Taxi drivers at the airport have reportedly refused to take Desai or her colleagues anywhere.

“We will not return to Maharashtra without darshan at the Sabarimala temple,” Desais said. “We have faith in the government that it will provide security for us. It is the responsibility of the state government and the police to provide protection and take us to the temple as the Supreme Court has allowed women of all ages to offer prayers at the shrine.”

The activist – who has led similar protests demanding that women be allowed to enter the Shani Shignapur temple in Ahmednagar, Kolhapur’s Mahalakshmi temple, and the Shiva temple near Nashik – had said the group would enter Sabarimala “with folded hands” and Gandhian principles in mind.

Won't allow Trupti Desai to go out from airport using police vehicle or other govt means.Airport taxies also won't take her.If she wants,she can use her own vehicle.There will be agitations all along her way even if she goes out from airport: MN Gopi, BJP, outside Cochin airport pic.twitter.com/sRoT0kZtUj — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018