Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Maldives to attend Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s swearing-in as the new president of the island nation in Male. Solih, who represented the Maldivian Democratic Party-led Opposition coalition, had won the presidential elections in September.

Modi’s first visit to the island nation is significant because outgoing President Abdulla Yameen had diluted the country’s traditional India-first foreign policy to seek investment and assistance from New Delhi’s geopolitical rivals China and Pakistan, as well as Saudi Arabia. Bilateral ties had further taken a hit after Yameen imposed a state of emergency in February for 45 days, throwing Maldives into a political crisis.

With Solih in charge, things are expected to change. In September, he described India as the country’s “closest ally” and said the cordial relationship would continue. Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Modi’s visit was in keeping with the policy of “neighbourhood first”. The visit was announced last week.

Modi will hold talks with Solih before the inauguration, Reuters reported.

“I will convey to the new Maldivian government of Mr Solih the desire of the Indian government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, and human resource development,” Modi said in a Facebook post.

“I am confident that my visit will herald a new era of even closer exchanges and cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

Pursuing the policy of Neighbourhood First!



On his first visit to our maritime neighbour, PM @narendramodi emplanes for #Maldives to attend the historic swearing-in ceremony of President-elect @ibusolih. The last visit by an Indian PM to Maldives was in November 2011. pic.twitter.com/fjWpNSqmgV — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 17, 2018

Modi will be the highest-ranking visitor at the inauguration ceremony, while China’s highest-ranking official in attendance will be Culture and Tourism Minister Luo Shugang.

Solih and his team are reviewing millions of dollars of investments from China as well as the debts taken from Chinese lenders. A member of Solih’s transition team, Adam Azim, on Thursday said the new president plans to launch an investigation into the investments and fix accountability.

“We were led to believe it’s about $1.5 billion, the Chinese debt, but it could be worse,” an unidentified member of Solih’s top economic team told Reuters, adding that they have already reached out to India, the United States and Saudi Arabia for financial aid in order to deal with the debt.

PM Modi to attend swearing-in of Maldives's new president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and other top #Headlines pic.twitter.com/zqGDweOJ76 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) November 17, 2018