The Centre on Saturday appointed Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash additional secretary of Telecom Department, PTI reported. The Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification of the appointments on Saturday.

Prakash has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government since February when he accused Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal of mishandling him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home. The Chief Minister’s Office, however, has denied the allegations. The Delhi Assembly’s Privilege Committee has initiated breach of privilege proceedings against Prakash.

Unique Identification Authority of India chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey was appointed the revenue secretary as Hasmukh Adhia, a key aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to retire this month, reported Hindustan Times.

Pandey, who has been appointed revenue secretary, will continue to hold additional charge of chief executive officer of UIDAI and chairperson of Goods and Service Tax network, The Hindu reported.

The appointments of Prakash and Pandey were cleared by the appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Additional Principal Secretary PK Misra on Friday.

Other crucial appointment include Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the director of the Enforcement Directorate for two years. He was the interim director of the agency. Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed an officer on special duty in the Department of Expenditure.

The notification said that Amit Prasad, who is the additional secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has been posted as director general of National Productivity Council.

Upma Chawdhry, who is the director of Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration, will be new secretary of youth affairs and Yogendra Tripathy will be secretary of tourism. Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India.