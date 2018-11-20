The second phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday amid tight security and a call for shutdown, ANI reported. In the first phase held on November 17, around 75% voters had participated. Seven more phases will be held until December 11.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said that 2,179 polling stations have been set up, of which 828 are in Kashmir and 1,351 in the Jammu division, Greater Kashmir reported. At least 601 of these stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 490 in Kashmir division and 111 in Jammu.

Kabra said that 4,014 candidates are contesting for the 281 sarpanch and 1,286 panch seats in the second phase, with 90 sarpanchs and 1,069 panchs having already been elected unopposed.

Voting underway for second phase of Panchayat Polls in Jammu and Kashmir; visuals from a polling station in Udhampur's Tikri. pic.twitter.com/yYPYoSBSxX — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

An unidentified election official said that while 12 blocks in Kashmir Valley are scheduled for polls, four of them will not vote as their candidates have either been elected unopposed or there were no contestants for many sarpanch and panch seats. The election will be held in eight blocks, including Kalaroos, Machil and Rajwar in Kupwara district, Ganstan and Nowgam in Bandipora district, Wagoora in Baramulla district, Kangan in Ganderbal district, and Anantnag block.

Meanwhile, separatist group Joint Resistance Leadership called for a complete shutdown in Kalaroos, Machil, Rajwar, Ganstan, Nowgam, Sangrama, Wagoora, Kangan, Rathsun and Bijbehara areas to protest against the “sham panchayat elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state”.

The separatists asked people to “demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely”.

Both the main parties – the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party – are boycotting the elections over the lack of clarity on Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the state’s citizens. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is not contesting as well – the three parties had also not participated in the urban local body polls last month.