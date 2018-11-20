The White House on Monday said that CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass has been restored after the network filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration, CNN reported. On Friday, a federal judge ordered the White House to reinstate Acosta’s press pass.

“Today the White House fully restored Jim Acosta’s press pass,” CNN said in a statement. “As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary. We look forward to continuing to cover the White House.”

In a letter to Acosta, the White House said it is also establishing new rules for conduct at presidential press conferences. The rules include limiting each reporter to a single question, with follow-up questions permitted “at the discretion of the President or other White House officials”, USA Today reported quoting the letter.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement said failing to follow the new rules could lead to reporters losing their press passes. “We have created these rules with a degree of regret,” she said. “We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms, and we believe the overwhelming majority of journalists covering the White House share that preference. But, given the position taken by CNN, we now feel obligated to replace previously shared practices with explicit rules.”

On November 7, the White House revoked the press pass issued to Acosta “until further notice”. The incident followed an interaction between President Donald Trump and Acosta, in which Trump called the reporter a “rude and terrible person” after he asked him several questions during a post midterm election press conference.

CNN filed a lawsuit on November 13, accusing the Trump administration of violating the First and Fifth Amendment rights of Acosta and CNN. The First Amendment protects free speech while the Fifth Amendment mandates due process of law and prohibits self-incrimination and double jeopardy.