Over 100 protestors, including activists, residents and Congress supporters, marched to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s residence in Panaji’s Dona Paula on Tuesday evening, reported The Indian Express. Police stopped the protestors 300 metres from the chief minister’s house.

Parrikar is recuperating from a pancreatic ailment and has not made a single public appearance since his return to Goa after he was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14. The Opposition Congress has claimed that Parrikar’s ill-health had hindered the state’s administrative functioning.

The protestors, who were organised under the banner “People’s March For Restoration of Governance”, set a 48-hour ultimatum for Parrikar to resign as chief minister, failing which they threatened a state-wide agitation. Parrikar refused to meet the protestors due to his ill-health, said Deputy Collector Shashank Tripathy.

“We need a full-time chief minister,” said social activist Aires Rodrigues who led the march, according to PTI. “For the last nine months, the state administration has collapsed. The CM is not meeting his own ministers and MLAs,” Rodrigues said.

The protestors demanded that Parrikar resign as the governance in the state had suffered in his absence. The protest march also coincided with a hunger strike being observed by activist Rajan Ghate demanding Parrikar’s resignation.

Congress leaders, including the party’s Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Antonio Fernandes, Francis Silveira took part in the march. The Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena extended their support to the protest march.

“The people of the state are praying for the speedy recovery of the chief minister, but that does not mean he should continue to put the state administration on hold,” said Shiv Sena’s Goa unit chief Jitesh Kamat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has also demanded Parrikar’s resignation, The Indian Express reported. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has demanded that its minister Sudin Dhavalikar should be given charge of the chief minister’s post and warned that it would contest the Lok Sabha polls against the BJP.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has also filed a petition before the Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court, saying three BJP legislators, including Parrikar, were terminally ill and in no position to attend the Assembly session if convened for a floor test, reported IANS. The petition said former ministers Francisco D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar have also been ill and hospitalised for almost a year.