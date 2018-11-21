An unidentified man shot at Aam Aadmi Party leader Suresh Sharma in Amritsar on Tuesday evening, News18 reported. Sharma sustained two bullet injuries on his legs while the attacker managed to escape, reported The Indian Express.

Suresh Sharma, who was the former president of AAP’s Amritsar unit, is part of the Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s group of AAP rebel leaders. Khaira had appointed Suresh a member of Political Affairs Committee. Khaira was suspended from the party earlier this month for allegedly indulging in “anti-party” activities.

Superintendent of Police JS Walia said Sharma’s condition is stable now, reported ANI. Police are examining CCTV footage and an investigation is under way, he said.

Chheharta Station House Officer Harish Behal said the attacker approached Sharma on foot and had his face covered. Sharma was attacked at his furniture shop in Chheharta around 6.30 pm onTuesday. “It is possible that his [attacker’s] aide may have been waiting for him at some distance. We are investigating,” The Indian Express quoted Behal as saying. Behal said Sharma’s family has not named any suspects.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister was attacked with chilli powder outside his office at the Secretariat.

He is stable now, we will examine the CCTV footage, and further investigation is underway: JS Walia, SP Amritsar on former AAP District President and RTI activist Suresh Sharma shot at in Amritsar #Punjab pic.twitter.com/VuZtNKxA1Q — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Khaira condemned the attack on Sharma. “This speaks of total breakdown of law [and] order in Pb [Punjab] as he was shot in a busy market in broaday [broad day] light,” he tweeted. “We demand stringent action against the culprits.”

The attack comes at a time when Punjab Police are on high alert after the grenade attack at the Narinkari Bhavan in Amritsar on Sunday.