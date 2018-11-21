The Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report against actor Alok Nath based on a complaint by writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused him of rape. “The Oshiwara Police has filed an FIR against Alok Nath under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code [rape],” Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma, said according to ANI.

On October 17, Nanda had filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station. Nanda accused Nath of raping her in her home nearly two decades ago, not long after he was sacked from the popular 1990s television show Tara for harassing its lead actress.

On October 15, Alok Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda for accusing him of rape and sought a written apology. The actor had also sought compensation of Re 1.

Days after Nanda spoke out about being raped, actor Sandhya Mridul had also claimed Alok Nath sexually harassed her years ago. In another Facebook post, actor Deepika Amin had also alleged that Nath harassed her during a shoot for a telefilm several years ago.

Last week, the Cine & TV Artists Association said it had expelled Nath after allegations of rape against him.

Since October 5, dozens of women, including journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they have faced over the years.