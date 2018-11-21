The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast heavy rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and South Rayalaseema over the next two days. The weather department attributed the development to a well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Tamil Nadu with “associated cyclonic circulation” extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The forecast comes days after Cyclone Gaja made landfall in Tamil Nadu. On November 19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami had said the toll from Cyclone Gaja had gone up to 45 as protests erupted in a few districts over the administration’s alleged failure to provide assistance, PTI reported.

Over the last 24 hours, rain showers were reported in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Goa, Maharashtra, Rayalseema and Kerala.