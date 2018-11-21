Leaders from the Congress and the National Conference on Wednesday reiterated they were still in discussions about a potential tripartite alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir even as reports of a tie-up gained momentum.

Senior leaders had earlier confirmed that former state Education Minister and PDP member Syed Altaf Bukhari will be the chief minister under the alliance.

National Conference Zonal President for South Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Shah said the talks have been “preliminary” in nature and the outfit will not be a part of any government. “We’ll not be a part of any government, we don’t have the mandate,” he told Scroll.in. “But let’s see how things unfold.”

Shah also appeared sceptical about allying with the Peoples Democratic Party and said the National Conference would have to keep in mind people’s aspirations. “This will not yield any good result for people of the state,” Shah said. “People gave a chance to the PDP but they drowned the state. If we join hands with the PDP, we will also drown.”

National Conference Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said the law and order situation in the state had worsened, with several “proxies” trying to form the government. “To come out of such a situation, it became imperative for the right-minded people to meet and deliberate upon the situation,” he told Scroll.in. “After deliberations, one of the general consensus is that we should make a collective arrangement.”

With party president Farooq Abdullah not in the state, the party is yet to iron out details, said Wani. “Now who will head that arrangement or whether it will be outside support or not, these modalities haven’t come out yet,” he said, adding that the party high command and the core group are yet to meet.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the discussion among various stakeholders is still on. “The parties felt that we should combine and form the government,” ANI quoted him as saying. “But we are not at the stage of government formation yet.”

Hum parties ka yeh kehna tha ki kyu na hum ikatthe ho jaye aur sarkar banaye. Abhi vo stage sarkar banne wali nahi hai,ek sujhaav ke taur par baatcheet abhi chal rahi hai: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on potential Congress-PDP-NC alliance pic.twitter.com/QqahukNrXp — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Congress MLAs from the state will reportedly meet the party’s senior leaders, including Azad and MP Ambika Soni, in Delhi on Thursday.

“We are in talks but nothing is final yet,” reiterated Jammu and Kashmir Congress Vice President GN Monga. “Maybe the idea of the alliance has come as a suggestion but it’s not finalised.”

Monga added that fresh elections should be held in the state that has been under Governor’s Rule since June. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Peoples Democratic Party ruling coalition collapsed on June 19, forcing Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign.

“Our stand was that they should call the dissolution of the assembly,” Monga said. “They should go and hold fresh elections so that there’s no horse trading.”

But Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier ruled out the dissolution of the Assembly and said it will remain in suspended animation till it completes its six-year term or fresh elections are held. The term of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly ends in December 2020.

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said the party will follow a “wait and watch” policy. “In order to save themselves, all of them have come together,” said the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy chief minister.