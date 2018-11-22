National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav’s comments suggesting that Pakistan played a role in the alliance between his party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I dare Ram Madhav to bring evidence about Pakistan’s role in the formation of this alliance,” Abdullah said at a press conference. “Please stop this politics of shoot and scoot,” he said.

Abdullah said Madhav is accusing his party of “taking diktats from the across the border” when the National Conference had lost 3,000 party workers “who refused to dance to the tunes of Pakistan”. “Ram Madhav should come out with evidence about his allegation in the court of people,” he said. “Otherwise, he should apologise.”

In an unprecedented move, rival regional parties Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference on Wednesday formed an alliance along with the Congress. Both Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, have staked claim to form government. Governor Satya Pal Malik then dissolved the Assembly.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said his party was not looking for power and only wanted to bring the state out of the morass. “I wish what we did yesterday was done in 2015, I promise to you that the situation would have been totally different.”

He then said that the only way to move forward was to conduct elections in the state. He said elections should take place before the parliamentary election or simultaneously.

Abdullah and Madhav had engaged in a long-drawn argument on Twitter too after Madhav, while speaking to ANI, said that the Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference had boycotted the urban local body elections held last month on instructions from “across the border” in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

PDP&NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border.Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together & form govt.What they did prompted Guv to look into the whole issue: Ram Madhav on J&K assembly dissolved pic.twitter.com/f0wPQbzqrD — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

Responding to Madhav’s allegation, Abdullah dared him to prove his claims. “You have RAW [Research and Analysis Wing], NIA [National Investigation Agency] [and] IB [Intelligence Bureau] at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain,” Abdullah tweeted.

Madhav responded by saying that he was not questioning Abdullah’s patriotism. “Just take it in your stride Omar Abdullah,” Madhav replied to Abdullah’s tweet. He said the “sudden love” between the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party and the hurry to form a government had raised suspicions.

Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments. Not to offend u. 😁 https://t.co/4tgbWS7Q3r — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 22, 2018

Replying to Madhav’s tweet, Abdullah again dared the BJP leader to prove his claim that the National Conference was acting at Pakistan’s behest. “No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work,” he said. “Place the evidence of your allegation of NC [National Conference] boycott of ULB [urban local body] polls at Pak [Pakistan] behest in public domain. It’s an open challenge to you [and] your Govt [government].”