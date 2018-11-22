The Aam Aadmi Party government will convene a day-long special session of the Delhi Assembly on November 26 to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

“The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss the recent attack on the CM and the deletion of 30 lakh names in voters’ list across the city,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

A man had attempted to throw chilli powder at Kejriwal at the state secretariat on Tuesday. After the incident, the Delhi government had criticised the Delhi Police for the security lapse and AAP ministers had also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of having conspired with the police. Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the attacker’s intention was to murder him.

However, the Delhi BJP had called the incident a “drama” and demanded a high-level investigation into it.

Sisodia said that the special session was being convened keeping in mind the “attitude” of the central government and the Delhi Police. Legislators will also discuss the alleged “mass deletion” of names in voters’ list, he added.

The party had earlier claimed that lower-level officers, in collusion with the BJP, had deleted names of voters from electoral rolls. AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday had claimed that more than 10 lakh names were deleted “illegally” and that the party was exploring possible remedies, including the legal option.