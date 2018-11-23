At least two police personnel were killed and one injured after gunmen opened fire outside the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday morning, Geo TV reported quoting Deputy Inspector General (South Karachi) Javed Alam Odho. The incident took place around 9.30 am local time (10 am Indian Standard Time) at Clifton Block 4 in the city.

“Three to four men attempted to enter the Chinese consulate and fired upon being stopped by security guards,” the news channel reported citing sources. The guards retaliated, and one of the assailants was killed. The police recovered a suicide bomb vest and weapons from his possession.

Jinnah Hospital spokesperson Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed that two bodies had been brought to the medical facility. He said that the wounded policeman was in a critical condition.

Pakistani Rangers personnel and policemen have been heavily deployed outside the consulate following the attacks, and roads leading to it have been cordoned off.