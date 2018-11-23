At least 25 people were killed and more than 30 injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari said. The blast took place outside a religious seminary in Hangu’s Lower Orakzai area, said unidentified security officials.

The wounded have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way, Geo News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan condemned the attack, claiming that enemies had been unable to tolerate peace in the region, Dawn reported. “To target innocent citizens is inhumane,” he said. Khan also directed all hospitals to remain on high alert and to provide quality care to the wounded.

Mazari also condemned the attack, adding that the toll could rise. “As the US [United States] fails in Afghanistan, Pak shd [should] be prepared for fallout and we must ensure greater security for our tribal areas especially protection of our ppl [people],” Mazari said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, two police personnel were killed and one injured after gunmen opened fire outside the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Three to four men attempted to enter the consulate and fired upon being stopped by security guards.

