At least 25 people died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a canal in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Saturday. The accident occurred in Kanganamaradi village of Pandavapura town.

A boy who managed to escape from the bus that eventually submerged in the VC canal is believed to be the only survivor, The Times of India reported.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the driver may have not “been driving properly”, ANI reported. “I will find out, take some more inputs.” Parameshwara said.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled all his appointments in the district and is scheduled to visit the accident site. The chief minister is also considering postponing the state cinema award ceremony, his office tweeted.