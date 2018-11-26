United States officials closed a crossing in southern California along the border with Mexico for a few hours on Sunday after several migrants tried to enter the country illegally. The San Ysidro crossing point, between US’ San Diego and Mexico’s Tijuana, was closed from 11.30 am to 6 pm on Sunday (early Monday), ABC News reported.

US Customs and Border Protection officers used tear gas to send away the migrants approaching the border. Both the US government agency and Mexico’s Interior Ministry said no one was injured in the attack.

Around 3,000 people from the first of the caravan of migrants had arrived in Tijuana last week. The group largely comprised families and children looking to legally apply for asylum. On November 9, US President Donald Trump had issued a proclamation that migrants who crossed the border “unlawfully or without proper documentation” would be ineligible for asylum. But soon after, two organisations sued the president and a federal judge had barred Trump’s administration from refusing asylum.

Television footage showed migrants climbing over fences and peeling back metal sheets or creating holes in barbed wire to enter the US, according to AP.

Mexico’s Interior Ministry said that around 500 migrants tried to enter America “violently”, and added that they will be immediately deported.