Survival International, a movement for indigenous groups, on Monday urged the Indian government to terminate efforts to recover an American’s man’s body from the isolated North Sentinel island. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police said they had conducted their second expedition on November 24, in a bid to retrieve John Allen Chau’s body from the prohibited island.

Chau was allegedly killed by the indigenous Sentinelese group last week after he ventured into the restricted island. It is forbidden by law for strangers to enter the North Sentinel Island. The police had arrested several fishermen who helped ferry Chau to the island.

Stephen Corry, director of Survival International, said any attempt to recover the body is dangerous for the Indian personnel and for the Sentinelese, who risk “being wiped out if any outside diseases are introduced”.

Survival International also called on the India government to revoke the relaxing of restrictions that were imposed to protect the island and urged the government to enforce the exclusion zone around the island. “The risk of a deadly epidemic of flu, measles or other outside disease is very real, and increases with every such contact,” Corry’s statement said. “Such efforts in similar cases in the past have ended with the Sentinelese attempting to defend their island by force.”

The global organisation said, “Chau’s body should be left alone, as should the Sentinelese.”

The Sentinelese, whose population was around 40 in 2011, have been known to resist any contact with the outside world. Chau was attacked with bows and arrows after he landed on the island on November 16, the fishermen told the police. They claimed to have seen the island’s indigenous people drag him to the beach before they lost sight of him.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Director General of Police Dependra Pathak had said a team had withdrawn from the island’s vicinity after they saw members of the group with bows and arrows.