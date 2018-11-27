Voting for the fourth phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections is underway, ANI reported. The polling began at 8 am on Tuesday and will end at 2 pm.

The polling is being conducted at 2,618 booths across the state. This includes 1,979 booths in Jammu and 639 in Kashmir, Kashmir Reader reported. State Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said 777 of these polling stations have been categorised as “hypersensitive”, including 571 in Kashmir and 206 in Jammu. He added that adequate security arrangements have been made, including deployment of personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces.

Kabra said 5,470 candidates are contesting the elections, for 339 sarpanch and 1,749 panch seats. On the other hand, 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have already been elected unopposed. The electorate in Phase 4 comprises around 8.04 lakh people. Of these, 4.72 lakh are eligible to vote in sarpanch constituencies, and 3.32 lakh in panch constituencies, Kabra added.

The first phase of polling, held on November 16, recorded around 75% voting. As many as 71.1% of the electorate voted in the second phase, which was held on November 19, and 75% in the third phase on November 23.