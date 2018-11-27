The Cellular Operators Association of India has sent a complaint against actor Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Central Board of Film Certification, for “falsely depicting mobile phones as harmful to the environment”, reports said on Tuesday. The association urged the authorities to revoke the certification given to the film that is scheduled to release on November 29 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

In its letter dated November 23, the association representing telecom operators in the country criticised the film, which also stars actor Akshay Kumar, for its “obscurantist and anti-scientific attitudes toward mobile phone, towers and mobile services”. The telecom operators also called on the authorities concerned to suspend the “exhibition of the movie” until the matter is resolved.

The association claimed that the film is against public interest. “We do have a concern about the kind of impression the movie would have on the general public,” Rajan Mathews, director-general of the association, told The Economic Times.

In the film’s trailer, Kumar’s character, an evil mutant scientist, is seen saying, “Every person with a cellphone is a murderer.” He is also shown to have developed a giant mechanical crow out of mobile phones.