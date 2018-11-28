Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan was a private one and that he had asked the Congress leader to reconsider it, PTI reported. Sidhu is currently in Pakistan to attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistani side on Wednesday.

According to Singh, his Cabinet colleague was campaigning in Madhya Pradesh when he had asked him to reconsider his decision. “Sidhu told me he had already committed himself to going,” said Singh. “When I informed him of the stand I had taken on the issue, he said it was his personal visit but he would get back to me. But I did not hear from him.”

Singh had earlier declined Pakistan’s invitation to attend the ceremony, citing continued terrorist attacks in his state and the killings of Indian soldiers. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also chose to skip the ceremony, saying she had earlier campaign commitments.

Both Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had extended Sidhu an invite. Singh said Sidhu had sent him a request to go and he had approved it. “I do not stop anyone from going anywhere on a private visit,” said Singh. “It is not an official visit.”

Singh reiterated his stand of not visiting Pakistan in the light of innocent Indian citizens and soldiers being killed every day. “I have strong feelings on the issue,” he said. “I have a strong bond with the Army and cannot stand seeing my people killed.”

At the foundation-laying ceremony of the corridor on the Indian side on Monday, Singh had blamed Pakistan for the attack in Amritsar last week that left three people dead.

Sidhu, who crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan on Tuesday, expressed hope that the corridor would act as a bridge and erase enmity between the two countries. He described it as “a corridor of infinite possibilities, of peace, of prosperity, of opening up of trade relations”.