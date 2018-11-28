Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina’s Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, PTI reported. The trilateral meeting was announced by the White House on Tuesday.

“I will be visiting Buenos Aires from November 29-December 1 to attend the 13th G20 Summit hosted by Argentina,” Modi said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting leaders from other G20 countries to review the work of G20 in the last 10 years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade.”

“We will deliberate on the situation of global economy and trade, international financial and tax systems, the future of work, women empowerment, infrastructure and sustainable development,” Modi said.

I would be taking part in the G-20 Summit in Argentina from 29th November to 1st December. During the Summit, important issues relating to sustainable development, the global economy, women empowerment would be discussed. https://t.co/jyPvgYQCO3 @g20org — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2018

Modi said emerging economies are facing “unprecedented economic and technological challenges”. “I will highlight the need for reformed multilateralism which reflects the contemporary realities and can effectively strengthen collective action for global good,” he said. “There is also a serious need to strengthen international cooperation and enhance coordinated action against fugitive economic offenders and financing of terrorism.”

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Trump’s bilateral meeting with Abe would expand into a trilateral one including Modi.

Trump is also set to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, South Korean President Moon Jae-In, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.