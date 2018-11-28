The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the police and administration on the injury caused to a 19-month-old by pellet or pump action guns, The Indian Express reported. Doctors at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar had said Hiba Nisar, who was hit in the eye on Sunday during clashes between security forces and locals in Shopian district, may lose sight in one eye.

On Tuesday, State Human Rights Commission Chief Justice (Retired) Bilal Nazki issued a notice to Shopian Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Chaudhary and deputy commissioner of police, based on a petition by International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. “We have sought a report from both police and district administration and asked them to give their version of the events,” Nazki told The Indian Express.

In his petition, Untoo has asked for a detailed status report on the incident, an inquiry by the state human rights commission and compensation to the baby’s legal heirs.

She was discharged from hospital on Monday, and is likely to undergo a surgery on Wednesday.