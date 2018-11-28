The government on Wednesday revised down the Gross Domestic Product growth rates for the 2006-2012 period, saying it had recalibrated the data to reflect a more accurate picture of the economy.

In August, the National Statistical Commission had released the back series data – older GDP data revised in line with the new series – which showed India’s economy had grown by over 10% for at least one year when the United Progressive Alliance, led by the Congress, was in power. India changed the base year for calculating GDP growth to 2011-’12 after the Narendra Modi government took over. In the absence of a back series, GDP data for the years before the new method was introduced was considered incomparable to that for the later years.

After the data released by the National Statistical Commission showed the economy had grown faster during the previous government, the Modi administration issued a clarification saying it was not an official estimate and was only meant to facilitate a decision on the appropriate approach for calculating a back series.

According to the new data released by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday, the economy grew by 8.5% in 2010-’11, not by 10.3% as estimated by the commission.

“Back series released today by the CSO has been checked for its methodological soundness by leading statistical experts in the country,” NITI Aayog said in a statement. The government agency said the quality of coverage and methodology were ensured by experts who participated in two round tables it had organised.

Back series released today by CSO has been checked for its methodological soundness by leading statistical experts in the country. #NITIAayog had organized two Round Tables in which domain experts participated to ensure the quality of coverage and methodology. pic.twitter.com/xfVC56NlVN — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2018

“The new GDP series is superior than older one,” NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, according to Moneycontrol. “A complex exercise has been carried out by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to update the National Accounts Series. The new series has made significant methodological improvements.”

New data released today by CSO for 2004-05 – 2011-12 based on 2011-12 base year is significant improvement both for coverage & methodology. The New Series, with its supporting back series, is internationally comparable & is in sync with UN Standard National Account (SNA – 2008). pic.twitter.com/euQunVqED2 — Rajiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajivKumar1) November 28, 2018

Congress and P Chidambaram’s only argument that our growth was better than yours stands demolished when brought on par, basis GDP growth measured by new series, over the UPA and NDA eras! pic.twitter.com/hHqLHKGlr2 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 28, 2018

‘Niti Aayog’s revised GDP numbers are a joke’: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram called the NITI Aayog’s revised GDP numbers a joke. “The numbers are the result of a hatchet job,” Chidambaram said on Twitter. “Now that Niti Aayog has done the hatchet job, it is time to wind up the utterly worthless body. The earlier numbers were calculated by the National Statistical Commission. Has the commission been disbanded?”

Former Chief Statistician Pranab Sen is absolutely correct. Niti Aayog has nothing to do with tabulation of data. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 28, 2018