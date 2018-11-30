Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said he went to Pakistan to attend the foundation-laying ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the direction of party president Rahul Gandhi, PTI reported.

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan had drawn criticism from several quarters, including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Singh had said he had asked Sidhu to reconsider his decision but the minister chose to go ahead with the visit.

“Rahul Gandhi is my captain. It is he who sent me to Pakistan,” Sidhu told reporters when asked about Singh’s opposition to his visit. Amarinder Singh is widely known as Captain, after his rank when he served in the Army.

Sidhu said several Congress leaders had praised him for going to Pakistan, including Shashi Tharoor, Harish Rawat and Randeep Surjewala.

#WATCH Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress in Hyderabad: Mere captain Rahul Gandhi hain, unhone toh bheja hai har jagah (for #KartarpurCorridor). Hamare Captain sahab ke bhi Captain Rahul Gandhi ji hain'

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Pakistan’s Narowal district, where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died in 1539.