Kerala local body bye-polls: Ruling Left Front wins 21 of 39 seats, Congress-led alliance bags 12
The Bharatiya Janata Party won two seats.
The ruling Left Democratic Front, an alliance led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), won 21 of the 39 seats in local bodies for which bye-elections were held in Kerala on Friday, PTI reported.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front bagged 12 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured two. The Socialist Democratic Party of India also won two seats, as did independent candidates.
The bye-elections were held for seats in 27 gram panchayats, five block panchayats, six municipalities and one corporation wards across 14 districts.