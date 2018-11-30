The ruling Left Democratic Front, an alliance led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), won 21 of the 39 seats in local bodies for which bye-elections were held in Kerala on Friday, PTI reported.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front bagged 12 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured two. The Socialist Democratic Party of India also won two seats, as did independent candidates.

The bye-elections were held for seats in 27 gram panchayats, five block panchayats, six municipalities and one corporation wards across 14 districts.