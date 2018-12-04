The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested three people and detained four people for questioning in connection with the violence that erupted in Bulandshahr district on Monday. The police did not disclose their identities.

The police have registered two First Information Reports – one related to alleged cow slaughter in the area and the second related to the violence that followed. According to police, the main accused in the violence case – a suspected Hindutva activist identified as Yogesh Raj – is the complainant in the cow slaughter case.

The FIR registered for the violence has identified at least 27 people and includes 17 charges such as arson, rioting, vandalism, assaulting public officers and murder. Senior Superintendent of Police (Bulandshahr) KB Singh told Scroll.in that 35 locations in two villages have been searched and six police teams are conducting inquiries.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian were killed in the clashes that erupted after the police were deployed to Mahaw village around 11 am to control villagers who were angry after allegedly discovering multiple cow carcasses. The police have not yet confirmed that those were cow carcasses.

Singh was the investigating officer in the Dadri lynching case for a couple of months in 2015. Additional Director General (Intelligence) SV Shirodkar on Tuesday visited the spot where Singh was killed, reported ANI.

According to the police, villagers had blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh Road and attacked the Chingrawati police station. Several vehicles were also set on fire.

Kapil Sibal criticises Adityanath

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kapil Sibal criticised Chief Minister Adityanath for the violence, ANI reported. “It’s a shocking state of affairs how a mob killed a police officer investigating the Akhlaq [lynching] case,” Sibal said. “Who gives these people the authority to take law in their hands? Instead of taking care of his state, Yogi [Adityanath] is going to Telangana [and] spewing venom.”

The IPS Association also condemned the attack. “We demand strongest action against perpetrators [and] instigators,” it tweeted on Tuesday.

“If it is indeed cattle carcass then police should also probe as to who brought the carcass there, as there is no minority population in that particular area,” said Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the state government has assured that those responsible will be brought to justice without bias. “What happened in Bulandshahr has let down humanity,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Adityanath has announced Rs 40-lakh compensation for Subodh Kumar Singh’s wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for a family member.

