Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday asked top administrative and law enforcement officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged cow slaughter that had triggered violence in the state’s Bulandshahr district the day before. He sought strict action against those guilty in the alleged slaughter case.

Adityanath’s statement came after he held a meeting with the chief secretary, director general of police, home secretary and others. The chief minister told district collectors and police superintendents that they were responsible for enforcing the 2017 ban on illegal slaughter houses in areas under their jurisdiction.

Adityanath also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of a youth, identified as Sumit Kumar, who died in the violence along with police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

The chief minister’s statement – which does not refer to Singh – came on a day the police named seven Muslims, including two children, in the alleged cow slaughter case. The case was filed at about 1 pm on Monday, hours after a mob led by Hindutva activists brought animal carcasses in a tractor trolley to the Chingrawathi police post and alleged that the carcasses were of cows that had been freshly slaughtered in a field in neighbouring Mahaw village.

The complainant in this case is Bajrang Dal office-bearer Yogesh Raj, who has been identified as the main accused in the First Information Report filed in connection with the violence. He is yet to be arrested. The police have arrested three people and detained four for questioning in connection with the violence.

On Monday, Adityanath expressed regret over the violence and the death of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to conduct inquiries in the case. The chief minister also instructed Assistant Director General (Intelligence) SB Shirodkar to conduct inquiries and submit a report within two days.

The inspector’s family had earlier called the incident a police conspiracy and demanded justice from the state administration. The inspector’s sister Sunita Singh asked why Adityanath was yet to visit the grieving family. Adityanath has announced Rs 40-lakh compensation for Singh’s wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for a family member.

According to the autopsy, Subodh Kumar Singh Singh – who was the investigating officer in the Dadri lynching case, in which Mohammad Akhlaq was killed, for a couple of months in 2015 – was shot dead. The police say his murderers may have fled with his gun and cellphones.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the violence in the district was unfortunate. “A Special Investigation Team has been formed and they are investigating,” Shah said, according to ANI. “It should not be politicised, everything will become clear when the SIT files its report.”